Barrie Police Arrest Woman Stealing From Unlocked Cars

Remember to lock those car doors! Police in Barrie say they arrested 29-year-old woman, after she was caught rummaging through unlocked cars. They say she was in the area of William Way and Big Bay Point Road early Tuesday morning around 4am, when they got the call. She tried to make a run for it but ended up getting caught on a fence and arrested. Shes been charged with Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Trespassing at Night.