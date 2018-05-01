Barrie Council Okays $86 Bus Pass For Georgian College Students

Barrie City Council has given final approval to a universal transit pass for full-time Georgian College students. It will cost $86 per semester. The hope here is it will help boost ridership on Barrie Transit, reduce illegal parking around the college and perhaps lower the number of student rentals around the college. Barrie Transit to and from the Georgian College campus could be increased by as many as 1,000 service hours for the fall semester to handle additional bus rides resulting from the U-Pass. It’s estimated that nearly 16,500 students are eligible for the fall, winter and summer semesters at Georgian College. The plan is to launch the U-Pass program beginning in the fall 2018 semester. A pilot program at the downtown Georgian College campus, during the fall 2017 and winter 2018 semesters, provided approximately 250 students with a U-Pass. During these semesters ridership was estimated at 6,600.