Barrie B&E Caught On Camera

Barrie Police have a solid clue to go on following a break and enter to a local business. A high quality video has been made available, after police say two people smashed in the front door of a Telus store on Cedar Pointe Drive last Friday. Police showed up after the alarm went off, and say the suspects ransacked the store and took off before police arrived. Suspect descriptions below the video.

Suspect 1

Male, white (25 yrs. to 30 yrs.)

Medium build

Black hair – short

Wearing a grey hoody, black jacket, black track pants and black/red running shoes with a white trim.

Suspect 2

Female, white (30 yrs. to 35 yrs.)

Slim build

Blond hair

Wearing a black hooded jacket, black leggings, black running shoes with a white trim, and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Constable Fehrman at 705-725-7025, ext. 2631, sfehrman@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com