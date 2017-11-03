Barrie Among First 14 Communities to Get a Pot Shop

Barrie will play host to one of the province’s first stand-alone pot shops. The Ministry of Finance and LCBO have identified 14 cities in Ontario to host the cannabis stores by July of next year, with Barrie the only community in Simcoe to be named. The provincial government has introduced legislation to regulate the use of marijuana in Ontario, including guidelines that would restrict it from being used in public, at work, or in the car, just like booze. The legislation has yet to go to a vote. The communities named in the announcement are as follows:

Barrie

Brampton

Hamilton

Kingston

Kitchener

London

Mississauga

Ottawa

Sault Ste. Marie

Sudbury

Thunder Bay

Toronto

Vaughan

Windsor