Barrie Among First 14 Communities to Get a Pot Shop
Government Identifies Locations For Stand-Alone Cannabis Stores
Barrie will play host to one of the province’s first stand-alone pot shops. The Ministry of Finance and LCBO have identified 14 cities in Ontario to host the cannabis stores by July of next year, with Barrie the only community in Simcoe to be named. The provincial government has introduced legislation to regulate the use of marijuana in Ontario, including guidelines that would restrict it from being used in public, at work, or in the car, just like booze. The legislation has yet to go to a vote. The communities named in the announcement are as follows:
- Barrie
- Brampton
- Hamilton
- Kingston
- Kitchener
- London
- Mississauga
- Ottawa
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Sudbury
- Thunder Bay
- Toronto
- Vaughan
- Windsor