Bad Soil Keeps ‘Suds’ From Flowing In Midland

Not happening. The sale of land from the Town of Midland to Barnstormer Brewing is off. Barnstormer was hoping to build on a municipal parking lot on Bay Street, but soil samples taken, part of the condition of the sale, show low levels of industrial contamination. While the contamination is well below provincial guidelines, it’s enough that further study is needed before any development can take place. Barnstormer has indicated it is still interested in locating in the town.