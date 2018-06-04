Listen Live

Assault With A Weapon In Huntsville

Man attacked with metal rod

By News

OPP are looking two suspects in an attack on a man Sunday morning on Main Street West in Huntsville.

A mans ays he was attacked from behind – hit twice on the head with what may have been a steel rod – as he walked along Main Street just before 6am. He fled to a nearby store and was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as:

  • white
  • late teens or early 20s
  • wearing dark clothing

They were last seen getting into an older model, white or grey SUV, driving south on Paget Lane.

Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at www.p3tips.com

