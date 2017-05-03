April A Wet One

More than 120 millimetres of rain and snow fell in the region in April – nearly twice the norm says Environment Canada. And up to 50 millimetres have fallen in some places already in May, with another 50 millimetres possible starting tomorrow night. Conservation authorities are not panicking yet, but have issued advisories about potential flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Looking beyond next week, Environment Canada forecasters see a near normal May in terms of temperature and precipitation.