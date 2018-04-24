Apartment Fire Forces Residents To Hotel For The Night

Residents of a 25-unit apartment at Bayview and Little Avenues in Barrie were put up in hotels overnight after a fire tore through the complex.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Weber tells us there were no injuries. Fire crews remained on scene Tuesday morning. Barrie Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for victims of the fire.

Thank you to everyone offering donations of toys, housewares, etc. for the fire victims. Details will be available later today about where they can be dropped off. Barrie is showing its giant heart once again. — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) April 24, 2018

photo courtesy @iGavinS via Twitter

banner photo courtesy Councillor Arif Khan