Apartment Fire Forces Residents To Hotel For The Night

Fire Marshal, Police investigating

News

Residents of a 25-unit apartment at Bayview and Little Avenues in Barrie were put up in hotels overnight after a fire tore through the complex.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Weber tells us there were no injuries. Fire crews remained on scene Tuesday morning. Barrie Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for victims of the fire.

photo courtesy @iGavinS via Twitter

banner photo courtesy Councillor Arif Khan

