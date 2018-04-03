An In-House Challenge For a Good Cause

Get ready to watch some local stars cut a rug. A few notables in the area are practicing some final moves for this weekend’s Dancing with the Easter Seal Stars. A big fundraising dance off in support of an organization that provides for children with physical challenges, and it has prompted a bit of a challenge in house too. One of our announcers, Jocelyn Martin is participating in the dance off, as is Barrie Councillor Mike McCann.

Jocelyn seems pretty confident… what about McCann?

Despite his winning attitude, as of this morning, Jocelyn has raised over twice what McCann has. You can contribute to the Tutu fund, either with Jocelyn here, or Mike here.