AMBER ALERT
15 year old girl missing from Peel Region
Peel Regional Police Service have issued an Amber Alert in relation to an abducted teenager. The victim is Alyssa Langille, described as female, white, 15 yrs, 5 foot 2 inches, blonde hair, blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red “Air Jordan” running shoes. Witnesses say Alyssa Lagille appeared to be forced into a silver or grey mini-van by two men Sunday afternoon. One of the suspects is described as a 24 yr old male, 6 foot 2 inches, slim build, brown eyes and brown skin. He was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, grey vest, and orange turban. The suspect vehicle is a silver or grey mini van. The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Saint Barbara Blvd in Mississauga at 1:25 pm on Sunday.
If observed, please call 911 or Peel Regional Police Service.