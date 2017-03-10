A Taste Of What’s To Come for March Break

Looking for something to do this March Break? Check out some of the fun stuff going on across the region.

Barrie

Georgian College: Visit. Learn. Return. March 13 – 17. Campus tours over the week give prospective students an idea of what to expect. Tours of Midland, Bracebridge, Orangeville, Orillia, Owen Sound and Collingwood campuses also available. See Georgian College’s website for details.

Innisfil

IdeaLAB & Library: – Bring on The Bots! March 14 – 18. The Innisfil IdeaLAB and Library is hosting a number of robot-themed events, with programs and activities for children of all ages.

Collingwood

Collingwood Public Library: March 6 – 17. Fun filled activities planned for children as young as 3, with activities starting as early as March 6th for the little ones. Teens will have plenty to do at the library until a pizza party on Friday the 17th.

Orillia

Ontario Provincial Police Museum: Drop In Activities. March 16, 10:30am – 2:30pm. While the museum at OPP Headquarters has a Kids Zone open year round and free of charge, the Friends of the OPP Museum will hold additional activities on Thursday, including a chance to try on a real police uniform.

Simcoe County

Simcoe County Museum: Only In Canada? March 11 – 19. Ahead of the Canada 150 celebration, the Simcoe County Museum is taking a lighthearted look at Canadian stereotypes in an expanded cultural exhibit. Admission to Only In Canada is included in regular ticket prices.

