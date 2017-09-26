A local OPP detachment is teaming up with an Alliston mainstay to do some good ahead of the holidays. The Nottawasaga OPP and Murphy’s Farm Market have partnered up for the area’s first ever Shop with a Cop event. Funds are being raised now, for the event in early December that would see an OPP officer taking a student out for some holiday shopping, gift wrapping, and festive cheer. Eighteen students-in-need would be selected to participate, from schools within Nottawasaga OPP’s detachment area. Gift cards would be provided by Murphy’s Farm, good for at least a hundred bucks at the local Wal-Mart, but only if enough funds are raised. You can help out by hitting up the Murphy Farm website or stopping at the location with your donation in hand.