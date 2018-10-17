5 Easy Halloween Cocktails
They're Devilishly Delicious
Morgue-A-Rita
This spooky twist on a margarita is literally dripping with sugary green goo!
Good and Evil
Whether your version of Halloween is sweet and innocent black cats and princesses or a little more gruesome like Jason and Freddy Krueger, this sweet cocktail will appeal to both the good AND evil in you!
Vampire Cocktail
This might look gory, but it’s a raspberry puree that’s extremely tempting!
The Grave Digger
Hard cider and whiskey make this a perfect drink for Autumn.
