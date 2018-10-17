Listen Live

5 Easy Halloween Cocktails

They're Devilishly Delicious

By Food, Funny, Life Hacks

Morgue-A-Rita

(Image: Sam Henderson)

This spooky twist on a margarita is literally dripping with sugary green goo!

Get the recipe from HGTV.

Good and Evil

(Image: Ethan Calabrese)

Whether your version of Halloween is sweet and innocent black cats and princesses or a little more gruesome like Jason and Freddy Krueger, this sweet cocktail will appeal to both the good AND evil in you!

Get the recipe from Delish & New York’s Jekyll and Hyde Club.

Devil’s Sangria

(Image: Pinterest)

A cranberry sangria you will die for!

Get the recipe from Cravings of a Lunatic.

Vampire Cocktail

(Image: Self Proclaimed Foodie)

This might look gory, but it’s a raspberry puree that’s extremely tempting!

Get the recipe from Self Proclaimed Foodie.

 The Grave Digger

(Image: Pinterest)

Hard cider and whiskey make this a perfect drink for Autumn.

Get the recipe from Boulder Locavore.

Related posts

5 Things That Will Get You Outdoors This Fall

Pickle Pizza Is Now A Thing

Mayochup Is Now A Thing

Lazy People are Most Likely to Survive

New Oreo Flavours…Wasabi and Chicken Wing

Check Out The Tastiest Treats From The CNE This Year

Salmon Season Prep List

Pizza Pizza Now Has Cauliflower Crust

Tim Horton’s Launching All Day Breakfast Across Canada