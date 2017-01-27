Listen Live

OPP Hoping For Better Behaviour This year On Roads, Trails And The Water

Fatalites higher last year in all categories

By News

OPP have sounded an alarm over an increase in traffic related deaths. Three hundred and nine people were killed in 276 on-road collisions last year – up from 301 deaths the year before. Distracted driving, speed, alcohol and drugs, and lack of seat belt use were the main factors in those deaths. Off-road fatalities were up as well, from 14 to 23. There were 13 more pedestrian fatalies and three more marine deaths. “The OPP is truly saddened that Ontarians appear to have steered fatality numbers in the entirely wrong direction in virtually all traffic-related categories last year”, says OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander, Traffic Safety and Operational Support. “This is a wake-up call to drivers, passengers and pedestrians to adopt much safer behaviours in 2017 — a critical factor in reducing the number of preventable deaths on and off our roads.”

