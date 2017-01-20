15 Old School Life Hacks from over a 100 Years Ago
Gallaher’s Cigarettes printed a special series of 100 “How to do it” cards that included […]
Gallaher’s Cigarettes printed a special series of 100 “How to do it” cards that included some truly useful and helpful tips for everyday situations and problems.
Below are 15 of my favorites, visit the NYPL Digital Collections to see all 100.
1. How to Extract a Splinter
2. How to Light a Match in the Wind
3. How to Tell Points of the Compass with a Watch
4. How to Make a Fire Extinguisher
5. How to Treat Sprains
6. How to Kill a Tree Stump
7. How to Carry a Heavy Jug
8. How to Cool Wine Without Ice.
9. How to Make Corks Fit
10. How to Detect Escaping Gas
11. How to Preserve Valuable Vases
12. How to Clean Oil Painting
13. When Boiling Cracked Eggs
14. How to Remove Stains From Brown Shoes
14. When Boiling Potatoes
Visit the NYPL Digital Collections to see all 100.