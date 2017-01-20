15 Old School Life Hacks from over a 100 Years Ago

Gallaher’s Cigarettes printed a special series of 100 “How to do it” cards that included some truly useful and helpful tips for everyday situations and problems.

Below are 15 of my favorites, visit the NYPL Digital Collections to see all 100.

1. How to Extract a Splinter

2. How to Light a Match in the Wind

3. How to Tell Points of the Compass with a Watch

4. How to Make a Fire Extinguisher

5. How to Treat Sprains

6. How to Kill a Tree Stump

7. How to Carry a Heavy Jug

8. How to Cool Wine Without Ice.

9. How to Make Corks Fit

10. How to Detect Escaping Gas

11. How to Preserve Valuable Vases

12. How to Clean Oil Painting

13. When Boiling Cracked Eggs

14. How to Remove Stains From Brown Shoes

14. When Boiling Potatoes

