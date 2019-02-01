Winterfest 2019

It’s been ranked inside the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario and it’s on this weekend in the City of Barrie!

It’s Winterfest weekend in Barrie featuring tons of fun outside at Heritage Park and Memorial Square just off Barrie’s downtown waterfront.

You’ll see everything from amazing ice sculptures, to lumberjack shows, to enjoying a nice dip in the frigid waters of Kempenfelt Bay at the Polar Plunge Sunday. You can try out snowshoeing, enjoy the family entertainment, a pancake breakfast and so much more. For a complete list of events click here.

We’re right at the half way point of winter so get out and celebrate!