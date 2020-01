Please join MP Doug Shipley and MPP Doug Downey for a free Family Day Skate! Enjoy some complimentary hot chocolate and skating with your family from 1 to 3 p.m. in Oro-Medonte.

For more information on this event, please contact MP Shipley’s office at 705-728-2596 or MPP Downey’s office at 705-726-5538

Feb. 17, 2020