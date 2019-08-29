Who’s Ready for a Birthday Bash?

As we wind down the remaining last few days of the 95 Days of Summer (Victoria Day-Labour Day), details are starting to slowly emerge about ROCK 95’s 31st Birthday Bash! It’s our biggest party of the year and even though we’re turning 31 this year, we still like to get out and act like a bunch of kids!

It’s our biggest celebration of the year with chances to win your way into this exclusive private party featuring some great live recording artists, with chances to win $1,000’s of dollars in different prizes that are available to be won PLUS, a GRAND PRIZE and the best part is, it’s FREE to get in! Be listening to win YOUR passes!

We now know when the Birthday Bash is going to be staged and you’ll hear all of the details of the big party tomorrow morning a little after 8 with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew. We’ll also find who the recording artists performing at this year’s party will be.

Your first chance(s) to win your way into the big party start Friday morning with tomorrow’s announcement and all through the Labour Day Long Weekend during the Top 500 Countdown. Check back here later this week for tips on how to increase your chances to WIN!