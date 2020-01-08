WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!
ON-GOING THIS WINTER CITY OF BARRIE OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS (Open daily weather permitting) Circle at […]
ON-GOING THIS WINTER
CITY OF BARRIE OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS
(Open daily weather permitting)
- Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
Current Status: OPEN
- Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (95 Lakeshore Drive)
Current Status: OPEN
Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting
User Schedule:
• Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon
• Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
• Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
• Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm
• Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm
• Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10TH
MIKE TYSON – UNDISPUTED TRUTH
- “Undisputed Truth is the raw, no-holds barred life story of the legend himself – as it has never been told before,”
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH
TOP CHEF LICIOUS 2020
- Liberty North, Barrie
- One-day only
- 2 Seating times, 4:30 & 7pm
- 10 local chefs, from 10 local restaurants
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH
VANS HI-STANDARD SNOWBOARD SERIES
- At Horseshoe Resort
- Opening event of the season for the World Touring Snowboard Series
- Free event
- Open to all ages
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH
OHL GAME NIGHT IN BARRIE
- Barrie Colts vs. Kitchener Rangers
- The Rangers only visit to Sadlon Arena of the Season
- The Central Division points race is heating up
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH
THE MUSKOKA WEDDING SHOW
View this post on Instagram
PLEASE SHARE! @muskokaweddingshow is on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 9am – 4pm with door prizes every hour at the @muskoka_steamships. Admission is $10pp at the door. We’re approaching year 10 as a boutique wedding show helping couples every year plan their #MuskokaWedding. Be there or be square! –> #Muskoka –> #MuskokaWeddingShow
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH
LOVERBOY & TROOPER
- Live in concert at Casino Rama
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12TH
WINTER RAPTOR REVIEW
Do you know your Sharp-Shinned from your Broad-Winged?
Well, this is hawk-ward.
You can learn about IDing hawks & other raptors, as well as conservation information and photography tips at Wye Marsh’s Winter Raptor Review on Jan 12 from 1pm-3pm. https://t.co/igCdUTfNzV pic.twitter.com/5isnPNIltE
— Wye Marsh (@WyeMarsh) January 7, 2020
- Wyemarsh Wildlife Centre in Midland
- From 1 – 3pm
- Join Wye Marsh’s own Tom Goldsmith for a comprehensive overview of identification and conservation around Central Ontario’s exciting raptor species.