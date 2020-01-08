Listen Live

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!

ON-GOING THIS WINTER CITY OF BARRIE OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS (Open daily weather permitting) Circle at […]

ON-GOING THIS WINTER

CITY OF BARRIE OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS

(Open daily weather permitting)

  • Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
    Current Status: OPEN                
  • Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (95 Lakeshore Drive)
    Current Status: OPEN
    Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, w​eather-permitting 
    User Schedule: ​
    • Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon ​
    • Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
    • Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
    • Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm  ​
    • Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm   ​
    • Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10TH

MIKE TYSON – UNDISPUTED TRUTH

  • “Undisputed Truth is the raw, no-holds barred life story of the legend himself – as it has never been told before,”

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH

TOP CHEF LICIOUS 2020

  • Liberty North, Barrie
  • One-day only
  • 2 Seating times, 4:30 & 7pm
  • 10 local chefs, from 10 local restaurants

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH

VANS HI-STANDARD SNOWBOARD SERIES

  • At Horseshoe Resort
  • Opening event of the season for the World Touring Snowboard Series
  • Free event
  • Open to all ages

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH

OHL GAME NIGHT IN BARRIE

  • Barrie Colts vs. Kitchener Rangers
  • The Rangers only visit to Sadlon Arena of the Season
  • The Central Division points race is heating up

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH

THE MUSKOKA WEDDING SHOW

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH

LOVERBOY & TROOPER

  • Live in concert at Casino Rama

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12TH

WINTER RAPTOR REVIEW

  • Wyemarsh Wildlife Centre in Midland
  • From 1 – 3pm
  • Join Wye Marsh’s own Tom Goldsmith for a comprehensive overview of identification and conservation around Central Ontario’s exciting raptor species.

