Watch: The first trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 is here

The first trailer for the fourth season of Rick and Morty has finally released.

The clip comes packed with peculiar magic, hovering chairs, and quintessential Rick and Morty-style adventures. From beaches in space to an app-developing alien, the new trailer teases an exciting season, but it appears it may only clock in at five new episodes, which is a tiny chunk of the 70 episodes ordered by Adult Swim in May.

Watch the trailer for Rick and Morty season 4 below.

Rick and Morty season 4 begins on Sunday, November 10th.