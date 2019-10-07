Watch: The first trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 is here
'RICK AND MORTY' SEASON 4 STARTS ON NOVEMBER 10
The first trailer for the fourth season of Rick and Morty has finally released.
The clip comes packed with peculiar magic, hovering chairs, and quintessential Rick and Morty-style adventures. From beaches in space to an app-developing alien, the new trailer teases an exciting season, but it appears it may only clock in at five new episodes, which is a tiny chunk of the 70 episodes ordered by Adult Swim in May.
Watch the trailer for Rick and Morty season 4 below.
Rick and Morty season 4 begins on Sunday, November 10th.