Stream: City and Colour releases beautiful, dark new album ‘A Pill For Loneliness’

City and Colour, also known as Dallas Green, has released a beautiful, dark new album, A Pill For Loneliness.

“I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find,” Green explains of the album in a statement. “There are personal connotations, but they’re also relatable. I’m thankful for the opportunity to create.”

The album is Green’s most profound to date, with powerfully vulnerable lyricism and stark, yet texturally diverse sonic landscapes. The reflective album sees Green recalling his time as a musician thus far, with most of the lyrics revolving around what it means to live a life away from home and the people you love most.

