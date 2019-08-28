Watch: Liam Gallagher reconciles with his past in new video for ‘One Of Us’

Liam Gallagher has released a music video for his song “One of Us,” which was co-written with Andrew Wyatt and features Liam’s son Gene Gallagher on the bongos and Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Nick Zinner on guitar.

The song is a reference to Oasis’ song “Live Forever” and Gallagher himself said that the song is about connection. “‘One of Us’ is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging,” Gallagher explains in a statement. “I love the groove and gospel outro, it reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.”

The concept for the clip was written by Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, and directed by the show’s season five director, Anthony Byrne. The video opens up with Gallagher walking in an open field in the English countryside, where he comes across a hill covered in photographs Gallagher’s family and childhood. Gallagher then transitions into the different stages of his life: a child, adolescence, and a teenager. The video ends with Gallagher in an empty warehouse as he looks back, reflects and reconciles with his past.

Watch the video for “One of Us” below.

Gallagher’s upcoming album Why me? Why Not. will be out September 20th through Warner Records.