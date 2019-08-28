Many people are trying to hold on to the summer season as long as possible, and Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil is inviting you to come celebrate the season this Labour Day Holiday weekend with their annual Summer Send Off weekend.

There’s free admission and a great place to take the kids over the long weekend. You’ll find tons of family-friendly events taking place throughout the weekend along the Boardwalk and also down at the Beach. Everything from scavenger hunts to science fun, a mini-carnival, Frisbee Golf to warming campfires and S’mores on the Pier in the evenings. Even a family movie night. On Saturday, the Innisfil Mobile Youth Centre will be on-site offering free skateboards, scooters and activities on Sunday the Red Bull Wings Team will be roaming around the Resort offering up free samples.

You’ll find live entertainment throughout the weekend on the Pier Stage, fabulous food trucks available at the Beach or you can make a reservation for some fine dining at the Fishbone Kitchen and Wine Bar. There’s The famous Friday Harbour Long Weekend Fireworks display that goes Saturday night over the Marina at 9 pm.

For a complete schedule of times and events for the all of the Labour Day Holiday Weekend activities click here.