Aaron Paul was left speechless after reading the script for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Netflix revealed the release date and teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie this past weekend, and now Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman, has revealed that reading the script for the film left him speechless.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman? El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

In an interview for the New York Times, Paul has revealed the exact initial reaction he had after reading the script for the Breaking Bad movie. “I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds,” Paul explains of how he felt after reading the script. “I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince [Gilligan, creator] wanted to take me on this journey.”

Although Paul was not able to share details about the movie, he told the Times that the fans “will be really happy with what they see. It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on October 11th.

Lead photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore.