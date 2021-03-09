U2’s Iconic Album ‘The Joshua Tree’ Celebrates 34th Anniversary Today

March 9, 1987, U2’s iconic album, The Joshua Tree was born. 34 years ago today, the band’s fifth album would go on to win two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

It has hit singles like ‘With Or Without You’, ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ and ‘Where The Streets Have No Name.’

At the time the album was being creative, Bono was dealing with some pretty tricky personal issues like going through a strained marriage, losing his personal assistant Steve Carroll to an accident, and the controversy around the band’s involvement in the Self Aid organization. All of these things had an effect on the songwriting process and production of the album.



YouTube / U2

About the lyrics, Bono said, “I used to think that writing words was old-fashioned, so I sketched. I wrote words on the microphone. For The Joshua Tree, I felt the time had come to write words that meant something out of my experience.” The Edge, U2’s lead guitarist, added: “We wanted the record to be less vague, open-ended, atmospheric and impressionistic. To make it more straightforward, focused and concise.”

Main Image via Facebook / u2