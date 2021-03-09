Listen Live

Taylor Momsen Gets Interviewed For a Job At Rock 95

Would she fit in on our staff?

Touring musicians have been grounded for the last year, and although that has meant lots of music being recorded there hasn’t been many chances to play in front of an audience and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is in that same boat, and Bryan thought because she has free time maybe making some side cash with a job at Rock 95 right here in Barrie would be a move she should explore. Watch the interview below and let us know if you think she would be a good fit on Rock 95.

 

