Toy Drive Kicks Off Today

The ROCK 95 – KOOL FM Toy Drive officially kicks off today helping to give kids a Christmas through more than 30 charities in our regional area.

Over the past 28 years, more than $2,000,000 in toys and donations have been raised to help ensure every child in our area has a joyful Christmas season.

Throughout the Toy Drive, there are numerous ways you can help a kid this year. You can make a donation of a new unwrapped toy at one of the many drop off locations throughout the area including Canadian Tire store, the Beer Store, Casino Rama and a host of secondary drop-off locations. You can support some of the many events that will be coming up like the Toy Drive concert featuring Monster Truck December 21st at Maverick’s Music Hall.

Keep listening for all of the different events that will be coming up leading up to the holiday season, and if you can please help to give a kid a Christmas this year. If you’d like to find out more info on how you can help the Toy Drive, contact Rebecca our Toy Drive coordinator at toydrive@cobroadcasting.com.

Thank you for your support.