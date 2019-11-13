Listen Live

Wear Your Cardigan for World Kindness Day

"There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind."

It’s World Kindness day today…and this year, today is extra-special because it’s the Year of Kindness.

the Pittsburgh public broadcasting station (WQED) is celebrating 65 years on the air and to celebrate, they’re asking everyone to wear a cardigan (just like Mr. Rogers).

If you happen to be in the area…they’re also asking people to stop by the station where they’ll have warm drinks, kindness activities and a screening of “Mister Rogers: Just the Way You Are”, which is an interactive mixed-media portrait by artist Wayne Brezinka.

Here’s a great reminder of why we love Mr. Rogers:

