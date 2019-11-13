Wear Your Cardigan for World Kindness Day

It’s World Kindness day today…and this year, today is extra-special because it’s the Year of Kindness.

the Pittsburgh public broadcasting station (WQED) is celebrating 65 years on the air and to celebrate, they’re asking everyone to wear a cardigan (just like Mr. Rogers).

If you happen to be in the area…they’re also asking people to stop by the station where they’ll have warm drinks, kindness activities and a screening of “Mister Rogers: Just the Way You Are”, which is an interactive mixed-media portrait by artist Wayne Brezinka.

Join us Wednesday, November 13 for #CardiganDay!

1) Wear your favorite cardigan. 2) Encourage others to do the same. 3) Take a picture/share to your social using #CardiganDay 4) WQED will help spread all that kindness. It is World Kindness Day after all! https://t.co/fQ8HcpgKul pic.twitter.com/Zo3HNF9Z5f — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) November 4, 2019

I have my cardigan ready for #CardiganDay to wear on 11/13! I hope other #JoyfulLeaders will join in and honor this amazing man on #WorldKindnessDay. #CelebrateMonday pic.twitter.com/4vxRwfy4WM — Bethany Hill🌟#JoyfulLeaders (@bethhill2829) November 10, 2019

Wednesday, November 13 is World Kindness Day. It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood… #cardiganday pic.twitter.com/vLF1puqU35 — Bani' Meharg (@bani_meharg) November 11, 2019

Here’s a great reminder of why we love Mr. Rogers: