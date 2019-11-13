Wear Your Cardigan for World Kindness Day
"There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind."
It’s World Kindness day today…and this year, today is extra-special because it’s the Year of Kindness.
the Pittsburgh public broadcasting station (WQED) is celebrating 65 years on the air and to celebrate, they’re asking everyone to wear a cardigan (just like Mr. Rogers).
If you happen to be in the area…they’re also asking people to stop by the station where they’ll have warm drinks, kindness activities and a screening of “Mister Rogers: Just the Way You Are”, which is an interactive mixed-media portrait by artist Wayne Brezinka.
Join us Wednesday, November 13 for #CardiganDay!
1) Wear your favorite cardigan. 2) Encourage others to do the same. 3) Take a picture/share to your social using #CardiganDay 4) WQED will help spread all that kindness. It is World Kindness Day after all! https://t.co/fQ8HcpgKul pic.twitter.com/Zo3HNF9Z5f
— WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) November 4, 2019
Here’s a great reminder of why we love Mr. Rogers: