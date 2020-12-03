The Trews Live from Inside

Ever since the pandemic shut down social gatherings and groups getting together back in the early Spring, the music industry and artists alike have been scrambling to try to pivot to try to stay in front of their fans and bring their music to them. Everything form social media “shows” to special features, there’s even been “bubble concerts” experimented with.

Live From Inside is a series of live performance shows featuring full concert lighting and sound that you can stream right from the comfort of your home. The Trews are be one of the featured artists and their live show will be streamed from the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto this Friday featuring Special Guests The Wilderness, Jim Beam National Talent Search finalists in association with Canadian Music Week.

Colin MacDonald, the lead singer for The Trews says fans will enjoy some “surprises” and of course some of the magic moments that always seem to happen at a live Trews performances. The streaming show has been so popular, organizers have added a second 3pm show to the original 9pm Friday evening performance. For streaming tickets or more information, click here.