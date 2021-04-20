Team Canada Reveals Tokyo Olympics Outfits

Team Canada has revealed the outfits Olympians will wear at the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Team Canada Twitter account says that they’re a take on the “Canadian tuxedo” which is an all-denim look – jean jacket on top and jeans on the bottom.

The outfits/uniforms were designed by Hudson’s Bay and the American denim brand Levi’s. They’re tight, white jeans complete with a 1980s-styled blue-denim jacket emblazoned with graffiti.

Eh, we hear people have been curious about our Canadian tuxedos after the release of @TeamUSA's uniforms 🤔 Well you can 👀 all about our Tokyo 2020 kit here ➡️ https://t.co/ahIUBRTzhs pic.twitter.com/8hVSzRlOG5 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) April 15, 2021

The internet isn’t super happy about them:

I am screaming. This is Canada's closing ceremony fit. Cancel the Olympics. https://t.co/Q6xEybEIEM https://t.co/wf5E8yDPvL pic.twitter.com/KZ0iWUGFGQ — Downtown Brandi Frown 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) April 14, 2021

This is the best response to the new outfits though:

This is the gang that comes after you if you say you tried watching Schitt’s Creek but couldn’t get into it pic.twitter.com/SCHpf0QOwE — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 14, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are coming in less than 100 days – they were originally scheduled for last year but were postponed to this year due to the pandemic. But even still, are they going to be able to happen? Either way, I kind of like the outfits.

What are your thoughts?