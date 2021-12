Bryan Adams Kicks Ass with new song!

Bryan Adams has a new album on the way, and he’s released this video with John Cleese voicing the intro!

Set for¬†arrival on March 11,¬†So Happy It Hurts serves as the Canadian singer-songwriter’s 15th album and will be available in CD, vinyl and digital formats, along with a deluxe CD and hardbound book. A limited-edition box set featuring exclusive color vinyl and a signed photo

Adams said he spent much of his pandemic writing new material included on the 12-song release, So Happy It Hurts.