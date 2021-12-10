Bryan Adams Kicks Ass with new song!

Bryan Adams has a new album on the way, and he’s released this video with John Cleese voicing the intro!

Set for arrival on March 11, So Happy It Hurts serves as the Canadian singer-songwriter’s 15th album and will be available in CD, vinyl and digital formats, along with a deluxe CD and hardbound book. A limited-edition box set featuring exclusive color vinyl and a signed photo

Adams said he spent much of his pandemic writing new material included on the 12-song release, So Happy It Hurts.