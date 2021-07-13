Toronto Is The Set Latest Disney Pixar Film

Canadian’s who watched the latest trailer for the new Disney Pixar animated film Turning Red may have exclaimed “HEY I KNOW THAT PLACE”, with the CN tower being featured in the background. If you were like me, you paused just because there are a lot of famous towers in the world that can look very similar to one of Toronto’s gems, but as soon as you saw the main character, Mei Lee, wearing a maple leaf, your Canadian heart glowed, and that’s when you knew, you were probably gonna watch this to see if they do Canada justice.

Also, it’ll be pretty interesting seeing how a 13 year old girl exploding into a giant red panda spontaneously is going to play out.



