Listen Live

New Yorker Has Hilarious Reaction To Smoke From Canada Forest Fires

Smoke Isn't Stopping This New Yorker

By Audio, Host Blogs, Local, Morning Show

We have certainly felt and smelt the smokey air here in Barrie, and most of the southern part of the province is feeling the effects of the forest fires raging right now. If you have checked the weather on your phone– you’ve likely seen the weird smoke picture they came up with letting us know we have poor air quality. By this time next week, we will have surpassed the previous record of forest fires in one year…and we haven’t hit ‘wildfire season’ yet.

However, there are a few places, like Philadelphia and New York City, that are getting it WAY worse. So how are the New Yorkers reacting to all this Canadian smoke?

He uses some profanity so watch your surroundings.

Related posts

NHL Reporter Manages To Stiff Arm Unruly Fan And Continue To Do Her Job

UK Band Royal Blood Insult The Crowd And Flip Them Off For Not Showing Love Or Clapping

Canadian Woman Wins Gloucester Cheese Race Impressively As She Finishes The Race Unconscious