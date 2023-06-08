New Yorker Has Hilarious Reaction To Smoke From Canada Forest Fires

Canadian wildfire smoke darkened the skies of New York City and sent the air quality index soaring past 400 on Wednesday, well into the “hazardous” range and the worst since the EPA began recording air-quality measurements in 1999. https://t.co/kXhZndwYPH pic.twitter.com/Va9svFQgUp — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2023

We have certainly felt and smelt the smokey air here in Barrie, and most of the southern part of the province is feeling the effects of the forest fires raging right now. If you have checked the weather on your phone– you’ve likely seen the weird smoke picture they came up with letting us know we have poor air quality. By this time next week, we will have surpassed the previous record of forest fires in one year…and we haven’t hit ‘wildfire season’ yet.

However, there are a few places, like Philadelphia and New York City, that are getting it WAY worse. So how are the New Yorkers reacting to all this Canadian smoke?

He uses some profanity so watch your surroundings.