Stream: Beastie Boys’ 1995 punk EP ‘aglio e olio’ available on streaming services

A Beastie Boys greatest hits album is set for release on October 23rd via UME, and now surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock have shared their 1995 hardcore punk EP Aglio e Olio on streaming services.

The Beastie Boys had been putting together some ’80s punk-influenced tunes while working on 1998’s Hello Nasty, and while they were working on the album, Mike D says they “realized that we had way too many hardcore songs to possibly put on the next album, so we decided to release them all together as an EP.”

The recording sees the trio joined by drummer Amery “Awol” Smith who contributed to Ill Communication and the first Suicidal Tendencies album.

Stream Aglio e Olio below.