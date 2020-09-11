Listen Live

WATCH: Music Video for Bruce Springsteen’s new Single ‘Letter to You’

The album is out October 23

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have recorded their first album in six years and it comes out next month.

Letter to You is a 12-track album, which includes nine brand new songs and three new recordings of previously unreleased songs from the 1970s.

The entire album was recorded in five days and is Bruce Springsteen’s 20th album.

Check out the official music video for the title track off the album:

