Micro-breweries are becoming so popular these days because, well it’s beer, but it’s also much more than just the beer. Micro-breweries have popped up in many locations and are doing a brisk business as beer lovers experiment with a lot of different tastes and flavours that are available to the beer connoisseur.

If you are new to craft beer tasting, it can be a bit daunting trying to find one you might actually like initially, but what you’ll soon discover is the sampling of the different types of craft beers can become a fun part of the process.

It’s best to start with yourself. You need to know what you like to drink. Asking a bartender or staff member of a micro-brewery which beer they like is not a good idea. People who have spent years working in the beer business develop unique taste palettes over time, so something they may find delicious might be totally disgusting to you. But that’s OK. It’s all part of the process. You need to find the craft beer that appeals to where your tastes are right now and then you can begin your craft beer discoveries to find the different ones that might you enjoy.

It’s also OK to be totally up front that you are new to the process and not sure what you like. The bartender will be more than happy to share with you the different offerings they have on tap. Some are light, some are dark, some have high-alcohol, some low. You’re definitely not going to like all of the different styles of beer they offer, but that’s OK, because it’s all about you and your tastes.

Experimenting with the the different types of craft beer offered is a fun part of the process of finding beer that you really enjoy. Along the way, you’ll learn different things about how the various ingredients can shape the flavour of a particular beer. In time, you’ll get to know what it is that you like and what it is that you’re really not ready for as yet. Soon, you’ll find yourself getting more adventurous over the different flavours offered after getting more comfortable with the different tastes that are available. So, let the journey begin. Get out and enjoy. Cheers!

Here are a few of the many micro-breweries in our regional area for you to help begin your journey:

