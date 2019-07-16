WATCH: NJ Devils Mascot Runs Through Glass Window at Child’s Birthday Party

There is no possible way this child will ever have a better birthday than this one. The New Jersey Devils mascot showed up to make the parachute game a little more exciting…and boy did he deliver.

There’s really no context to this video…you can draw your own conclusion, after you finish laughing.

The boy’s father, who caught the entire thing on video, says the Devil wasn’t harmed.

My son’s birthday ended with a bang! We are so ready for this season thanks NJ Devil for coming to the birthday party. pic.twitter.com/cBtndy6UEC — Lawrence Chiu (@aznpimpmaster) July 14, 2019

It doesn’t matter which angle you watch it from, it’s still bizarre.

(cover photo via slgckgc flickr)