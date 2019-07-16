Listen Live

WATCH: NJ Devils Mascot Runs Through Glass Window at Child’s Birthday Party

The parachute game is admittedly a little boring...but this seems extreme.

There is no possible way this child will ever have a better birthday than this one. The New Jersey Devils mascot showed up to make the parachute game a little more exciting…and boy did he deliver.

There’s really no context to this video…you can draw your own conclusion, after you finish laughing.

The boy’s father, who caught the entire thing on video, says the Devil wasn’t harmed.

It doesn’t matter which angle you watch it from, it’s still bizarre.

(cover photo via slgckgc flickr)

