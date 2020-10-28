New Fireworks, Collectible and Art Store for Stroud

With so much bad news circulating these last number of months, it’s refreshing to hear a good economic news story in our area. Proudwest Fireworks, Collectibles and Art in Stroud have opened their doors to the public and are having a Grand Opening this Friday starting at 10am in support of the Innisfil Food Bank.

The new high-end arts and collectibles store had a “soft” opening earlier in the month, but want to let everyone know that they are now open to the regional area and are happy to support the local community at the same time. Barrie’s Live Music Show Facebook page will be featuring performances and raising money to support the Innisfil Food Bank. Bring your mask and check out the selection of collectibles, art and pro-pyro and smoke products for all occasions. Or, if you prefer you can get curbside pickup, or delivery of products across Canada.

The Grand Opening socially-distanced celebration will continue all through the Halloween weekend. The new store is located at 7975 Yonge St. in Stroud. Fore more information click here.