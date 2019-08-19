Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new track ‘Rainbow of Colors’ to be released this month

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced that they’ll be releasing a new track “Rainbow of Colors” this month to preview their forthcoming album, Colorado.

“Billy, Ralphia, Nils and I are all very happy to bring this song ‘Rainbow of Colors’ to you in all its ragged glory, as my original producer and life-long friend, the late David Briggs once said,” Young wrote on his Archives website.

Young revealed that their forthcoming collaborative album, which marks Young’s first Crazy Horse album first since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill, will drop in October, featuring “10 new songs ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes.”

Lead photo courtesy of Tore Sætre / Wikimedia.