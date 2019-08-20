Woman Burns Down Man’s House After Being Stood up for Booty Call

A woman was interested in late night relations with a man who declined her advances…so she did the only normal thing one who had just been turned-down would do…she set fire to the man’s house.

Taija Russell was allegedly called at 4 am by a man interested in a booty call, but fell asleep before she arrived and didn’t hear her knocking on his door. She proceeded to send him a bunch of angry text messages like: “I see you wanna die” and “you wasted my money to come out here”. Things escalated rather quickly because she allegedly went to the local gas station and bought lighter fluid, matches and a lighter when he didn’t answer those.

The man woke up to his house on fire, ran to a nearby police station to alert authorities. Thankfully firefighters were able to save his dog and stop the flames before they completely destroyed his house. He was rushed to hospital with first and second-degree burns and to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Russell was charged with aggravated assault, endangering/creating a substantial risk of death and criminal mischief.