Jack White goes to baseball game, leaves to play Raconteur concert, returns for 14th-inning stretch

He left after just 3 innings and came back after the show

Jack White has become a regular at Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs baseball games, and over the weekend, he proved his commitment to the game when he headed to the Nationals-Brewers game and left to play a concert before coming back for the 14th-inning stretch.

White headed to the game, leaving after just three innings to play with The Raconteurs at The Anthem. Then, according to Deadspin, White returned after the show to catch the 14th-inning stretch. Fox sportswriter Ken Rosenthal revealed the news on Twitter, explaining that after the show, White and bandmate Brendan Benson somehow reentered the stadium to catch the final moments of the ball game.

Check out footage of the appearances below.

 

 

