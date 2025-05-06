The Ultimate Mother’s Day Guide: Ideas, Gifts & Celebrations

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and whether you’re planning something big or keeping it simple, one thing’s for sure—Mom deserves to feel celebrated! From thoughtful activities to budget-friendly gifts (and even a few laughs), we’ve rounded up everything you need to make this Mother’s Day one to remember. Think of this as your one-stop shop for fun ideas, gift inspiration, and a little history to impress Mom at brunch.

Ready to plan something special? Dive into our collection of articles below for easy ways to show Mom just how much she means to you.

Fun & Meaningful Things to Do with Mom

Let’s face it—sometimes the best gift is simply spending time together. Whether your mom is artsy, outdoorsy, or all about chilling out, a thoughtful plan will make her day feel personal and meaningful. Need a little inspiration?



Mother's Day Ideas: Things to do with Every Type of Mom

What Not to Get: Gift Fails to Avoid

We’ve all been there—scrambling to find a gift at the last minute and ending up with something...questionable. If you want to avoid awkward laughs (or worse, polite smiles), we’ve got a list of hilarious gift flops to steer clear of this year.

Have a laugh (and take notes!) here: Five Bad Gifts NOT To Get Your Mom This Mother's Day

From poop-shaped chocolates to a horse made of toilet paper, some gifts are just better left on the shelf. This list might just make your own last-minute pick look like a stroke of genius.

Budget-Friendly Cheers: Wines Under $15

Want to raise a glass to Mom without breaking the bank? Good news: You don’t have to spend a fortune to spoil her with something delicious. We’ve rounded up a list of crowd-pleasing wines under $15—because thoughtful doesn’t have to mean pricey.

Sip through the full list here: Surprise Mom with Delicious Wines Under $15 This Mother’s Day

From bold reds and crisp whites to bubbly bottles, these wallet-friendly wines are proof that it’s the thought (and taste) that counts.

Make It a Winner: The 'Why Mom Rocks' Contest

Want to take your Mother’s Day plans to the next level? How about winning Mom a $5,000 furniture shopping spree? Yep, you read that right.

Get all the details here: Why Mom Rocks Contest

We’ve teamed up with The Brick to celebrate the incredible moms out there. Just share why your mom rocks for a chance to win big—and give her a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget.

A Quick Look Back: The History of Mother’s Day

Ever wondered how Mother’s Day got its start?

While versions of honoring moms have existed for centuries (think ancient Greeks and Romans celebrating mother goddesses), the modern Mother’s Day we know began in the early 1900s. Anna Jarvis is credited with pushing for a national day to celebrate moms after her own mother’s passing, and by 1914, it became an official U.S. holiday. The tradition quickly spread worldwide, and today, it’s a beloved celebration of motherhood in many cultures.

Whether it’s breakfast in bed, flowers, or a simple phone call, Mother’s Day is all about recognizing the love, hard work, and care that moms (and mother figures) give every single day.

Make This Mother’s Day Extra Special

No matter how you choose to celebrate — whether it’s with a heartfelt gift, a shared experience, or a toast over dinner — the most meaningful thing you can do is show Mom how much she’s appreciated. Click through the links above for more ideas and inspiration, and here’s to making this Mother’s Day one to remember!