Mother’s Day Ideas: Things to do with Every Type of Mom

Mother’s day is just around the corner (you’re welcome for the reminder). If you’re not sure about what to do, here are some easy ideas to make this Mother’s Day unforgettable, whether your mom’s a creative soul, a nature enthusiast, or simply enjoys quality time …

Creative Activities

Make a Memory Box: Gather photos, keepsakes, and mementos that tell your family story. Decorate a box together and fill it with these treasures. It’ll be a sentimental gift she’ll cherish forever.

Crafts: If your Mom’s an artsy individual why not grab some craft supplies and make something together. Buckle down and make some sweaters, maybe a flower pot for her garden. It doesn’t matter what you make, just enjoy the time with her!

Art Walk and Brunch: Visit a local art gallery or museum. Many offer special exhibits or events on Mother’s Day. Follow it up with a delicious brunch at her favorite spot.

For the Outdoorsy Mom

Hike and Picnic: Pack a basket with finger foods, drinks, and a comfy blanket. Head to a scenic hiking trail and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful views.

Volunteer in Nature: Give back to the environment and bond with your mom by volunteering at a local park or wildlife rehabilitation center.

Botanical Garden Stroll: Immerse yourselves in the beauty and tranquility of a botanical garden. Many gardens host special events on Mother’s Day, like live music or art demonstrations.

Relaxation and Rejuvenation

Spa Day Escape: Treat your mom to a luxurious spa day. She can indulge in a massage, facial, or other treatments that will leave her feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Breakfast in Bed: Start her day off right by whipping up her favorite breakfast and serving it in bed with a bouquet of flowers.

Movie Marathon with a Twist: Plan a movie marathon of her favorite films, but elevate the experience with homemade popcorn, gourmet snacks, and comfy pajamas.

Quality Time Together

Learn a New Skill Together: Sign up for a cooking class, a pottery workshop, or even a dance lesson! It’s a fun way to bond and create new memories together.

Write Mom a Letter: Express your love and appreciation for your mom in a heartfelt handwritten letter.

Game Night Extravaganza: Dust off the board games or get active with some video games. Make it a potluck style evening where everyone brings a dish to share.

The key is to personalize your plans to your mom’s interests. No matter what you choose to do, make sure your Mother’s Day ideas come from the heart and show her how much you care.

RELATED: 5 bad gifts not to get your mom this Mother’s Day …