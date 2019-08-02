Civic Holiday weekend means Kempenfest weekend in the City of Barrie. Over the years, Kempenfest has become one of the largest outdoor arts and crafts shows in North America. When you visit Kempenfest you’re not only supporting the 350 or so arts and crafts vendors that are set up along the waterfront, you’re also helping to raise money for much needed community projects

Kempefest is organized by 8 different charitable community groups such as the the Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Optimist Club, Knights of Columbus and others who are responsible for various parts of the festival organization.

These groups collectively raise more than $250,000 annually that goes directly back into the great community projects these community service groups oversee. Kempenfest is also a huge boost to our local economy over the three days of the festival, not to mention all of the spinoff benefits that result of tourists coming to and learning about our area.

So, when you’re out enjoying the live entertainment and the various events that are put on by the different groups, you’re not only having a good time on the waterfront, but you’re also helping to support some great community projects that we all benefit from throughout the rest of the year. For all the details, click here.