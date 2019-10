Just announced with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew last week, internationally renowned comedian, ventriloquist and actor Jeff Dunham is bringing his multi-character show to Barrie. Jeff Dunham, Seriously stops down in Barrie Friday, February 21 at BMC.

Tickets went on sale this morning, October 7th, at 10am. For tickets or more info, click here. Be listening with ROCK 95 to WIN a pair!