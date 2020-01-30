February Blues XXIII

A great way to melt down winter goes this weekend in the City of Barrie and surrounding communities. It’s the 23rd annual February Blues Festival running Thursday through Sunday at venues throughout Barrie, Alliston, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Georgina, Innisfil, Midland and Orillia.

Popular venues include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes and bistros, even the Public Libraries will be enjoying the Blues this weekend. Over the last 20 years, the festival has brought in some of the top names from the world of the blues and this year will be no exception.

Take a look at the venue lineup to plan your outing and take in some of this great music. Get out and enjoy!