GoldPlay unit 6 – 4500 King Street King East Kitchener

February 29, 2020

Tee Times at 3:00pm and 7:30pm, ending at 12:00am

All Proceeds to Benefit the Skills for Safer Living Program run by the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo-Wellington.

18 Hole Tournament, 2 Person teams 8 People to a bay, alternate shot format.

Amazing Food from Ironwood Bistro served as you play. Prizes, 50/50 Draw, Raffle Table and more!

$160/team of 2, or $200/team of 2 in VIP Lounge

Registration required 2 weeks prior to event; https://golfplay.golfems2.com/event/tee-mental-health?fbclid=IwAR0815TdEumhiqjtb51bvG81zRg2wyLvsGSzpuBpPCf2YUx63tF44nnPChM

More details on Tee Up For Mental Health: https://www.teeupformentalhealth.com