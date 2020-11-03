Election Day U.S.A.

We are living through and witnessing historic times. In the midst of a world-wide pandemic, Americans are heading to the polls today to choose a leader during one of the most divisive times of their history as a nation. Who will emerge victorious after today’s vote? What will the ramifications be from this 2020 election? Will the people and the candidates respect the results of the vote? All this is about to unfold in the coming days, weeks and months, and we will be witness to it all as it happens. Good luck America.