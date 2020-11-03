Listen Live

‘Baby Shark’ is now the Most-Viewed YouTube Video Ever

It surpassed 'Despacito', which held the top spot since 2017

“Baby Shark” took the world by storm a couple of years ago and it’s showing no signs of stopping.

“Baby Shark” is now the most-viewed video on YouTube with 7 billion views and counting.

It’s a two-minute earworm that is sure to make you bop your head. “Baby Shark” has officially dethroned “Despacito” the Spanish song by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee.

Despacito held the top spot for three years, after claiming it in August of 2017.

If you (or your kids) can’t get enough “Baby Shark”, don’t worry. There is a ton of merchandise and a tv show on the way. Nickelodeon has a deal to release a 26 episode season of “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”, which follows Baby Shark and his buddy William on fun-filled adventures.

