Black Panther Wakanda Forever Teaser Released

Comic-Con has filled your feeds with many teasers, but I think this is one that many of us were waiting for. Anything from the Black Panther 2 project, and we were given a teaser after their panel. President Kevin Feige has also mentioned how this movie will close out phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The panel closed out in a very touching way, the trailer having the same feeling. Love, admiration, and sorrow for Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the first Black Panther and onward in the MCU. Chadwick passed away in August 2020 to colorectal cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming in November.